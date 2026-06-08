Rene Erwin Greenwald, 82

Rene Erwin Greenwald, age 82, of Waterville, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato from heart failure.

Rene was born on September 5, 1943, in Mankato, to Erwin and Orma (Stiem) Greenwald. He grew up on a small hobby farm in rural Mankato, where he first discovered his lifelong passion for horses and for caring for them. He received his education at Mankato Public Schools and graduated from Mankato West High School with the Class of 1961. Rene continued his studies at Mankato State University, where he double majored in Math and English.

On September 5, 1964, Rene was united in marriage to Audene Pehling at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Courtland. Together they made their home in rural Waterville and raised their four children.

During high school and college, Rene worked as a steel worker and assisted with construction projects. He also bred cattle for ABS and held various other jobs before beginning a 39-year career at the University of Minnesota Experiment Station in Waseca. There he served as a farm manager and station coordinator, and for a time taught classes to University students. Rene was a dedicated 4-H adult leader for 12 years and played a key role in organizing the shooting sports program. He served on the Le Sueur County Fair Board, the Waterville–Elysian School Board, and was known for working quietly in the background. In 2009, because of their commitment to agriculture and community, Rene and Audene were honored as Farm Family of the Year.

Rene enjoyed tending to his vegetable garden, hunting, and fishing. His passion for horses remained constant throughout his life, and he was proud to pass that love on to his daughter and granddaughters. He was a member of Waterville Evangelical United Methodist Church, where he served on the church council and volunteered as a reader and lay speaker. Though Rene may have seemed gruff on the outside, he was a soft-hearted man with an incredible work ethic—one he passed on not only to his children but to many others in his family and community.

Rene is survived by his wife of 61 years, Audene of Waterville; children: Ronald (Kris) Greenwald of Elysian, Dawn (Tom) Nygren of Waterville, Daniel (Chris) Greenwald of Kimball, and Kim (David) Greenwald-Mitchell of Waterville; grandchildren: Ethan Greenwald, Aiden Greenwald, and Jaelyn Greenwald, Abby (Rick) Rice, Ellie (fiancé, Mitch Johnstone) Nygren, Blake (Lauren) Leggatt, Isabel Greenwald, Luke Greenwald, Erica Greenwald, Sydney Mitchell, and Addison Mitchell; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Marlene (Heinz) Koschnick.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2026, at Waterville Evangelical United Methodist Church with Pastor Kathy King and Pastor Dean Wolf officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. and continue until the time of service at the church on Friday. Dennis-Steffel-Omtvedt Funeral and Cremation Service in Waterville is handling arrangements.

Rene was passionate about his time volunteering for 4-H. Memorial donations will be used toward supporting local 4-H programs and the Le Sueur County Fair.