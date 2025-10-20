Susan Jane (Sullivan) Knowles, 73

Susan Jane (Sullivan) Knowles, age 73, of Kilkenny, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at Hillcrest Health Care and Rehab in Mankato.

Susan was born on June 4, 1952, in Mankato, Minnesota, to Robert and Luverne (Street) Sullivan. She graduated from Mankato High School in 1971. On October 7, 1969, she was united in marriage to David Knowles in Lake Crystal, Minnesota, beginning a life of love and partnership that spanned decades.

In her earlier years, Susan found joy in gardening and canning, sharing the fruits of her labor with family and friends. A creative soul, she formed lasting friendships through her love of crafting. She also enjoyed the camaraderie and fun of playing BINGO, which became one of her favorite social activities.

After moving to Kilkenny, Susan built a warm and supportive community around her. She especially loved spending time at the Toy Box Bar and Grill, where she made many dear friends and enjoyed countless good conversations and laughs.

Susan will be remembered for her kind heart, her joyful spirit, and the many connections she formed throughout her life. She brought people together and made those around her feel like family.

Susan is survived by her children, Russell Knowles of St. Peter, Daveon (Mikki) Knowles of Faribault, and Marcey Maloney of North Mankato; grandchildren, Adreanna, Desiree, Aiden, Emma, and Lily; sister-in-law, Sue Oeffler of Shakopee; and good friends, Robbie Dawley of Faribault, Dale and Marian Mans of Mankato, and Jeannie Kaupins of Mankato.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David; and many brothers and sisters.

Visitation and light refreshments will be held from 1 - 4 p.m., Saturday, October 25, 2025, at Mankato Mortuary (1001 N. Riverfront Drive, Mankato, MN 56001). Please share a memory of Sue with her family at www.mankatomortuary.com