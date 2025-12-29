Troy Russell Holling, 62

Troy Russell Holling, age 62, of Waterville, passed away at his home with his loving wife by his side on December 24, 2025, following a seven‑month battle with cancer.

Troy was born on December 27, 1962, in Luverne, Minnesota, the son of Ronald and Elsie (Gentry) Holling. He grew up with a strong work ethic that carried him throughout his life. As a teenager, he worked at Gambel’s and Simpson Furniture doing deliveries, and he often shared fond stories of his time on the Golombeski Farm in Morristown, where he milked cows and helped with daily farm chores.

A 1981 graduate of Waterville‑Elysian High School, Troy began his long career at EF Johnson, where he worked in the warehouse as a forklift driver for 25 years. He proudly loaded the company’s final truck before its relocation out of state. Troy later joined Faribault Foods as a forklift driver in their distribution center. Though he briefly served as a supervisor, he soon returned to the floor, where he enjoyed the camaraderie and daily banter with his co‑workers. He remained with Faribault Foods for 20 years, retiring after his cancer diagnosis in May.

Troy was united in marriage to Lisa Bauer on August 31, 1991, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waterville. Throughout their 34 years together, Troy and Lisa built a life centered on family, friendship, and simple joys. Troy was always willing to lend a hand-helping to his brother‑in‑law at Waterville Construction, assisting his friend John Spoor at Lakeside Sports, or stepping in as the family handyman. There was truly no job he couldn’t do or wouldn’t help with.

Troy’s greatest passion was fishing. Whether taking family and friends out on the local lakes or enjoying the annual Bauer family trip to Williams Narrows, he was happiest in his boat with a line in the water. He was also a master of the grill and smoker, constantly experimenting with new recipes or preparing beloved favorites for those he cared about. Hosting meals and sharing good food brought him tremendous joy.

Above all, Troy’s proudest accomplishment was his family and the many friendships he cherished throughout his life.

Troy is survived by his loving wife, Lisa; his children: Kelsey Bauer of Waterville, Kayla (Dan) Perry of Bloomington, and Kyle (Kay) Holling of Elysian; three grandchildren: Raylin and Ronin Holling and Evelyn Perry; siblings: Todd (Marie) Holling, Traci (Bob) Nordstrom, and Terri Holling; brother‑in‑law and sisters‑in‑law: Linda (John) Lamont, Doug Bauer (Elaine Carr), Darren (Lori) Bauer, and Dean (Cheryl) Bauer; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and by his father‑in‑law and mother‑in‑law, Donald and Marna (Jackson) Bauer.

Visitation was held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, December 29, 2025, at the Waterville Chapel of Dennis‑Steffel‑Omtvedt Funeral and Cremation Service. Visitation continued one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waterville with Rev. David Mumme officiating

