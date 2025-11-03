LifeEnterprise Sports 3 November 2025

Buccaneer state football information

By:
Jay Schneider, lrlife@frontiernet.net

STATE FOOTBALL tab on the WEM Website with information related to the Quarterfinal Game.

https://www.wem.k12.mn.us/state-football/

Current Game Day Happenings:

Thursday Nov. 6 – Game Day

  • Player Waterville Elementary Walkthrough – 1:30 pm

  • Pep Fest – Waterville High School – 1:45pm (HS & MS students & Public)

  • School Dismissal – 2:05 pm (No afternoon Preschool, Afternoon SACC from dismissal until 3:30)

  • Player Buses – Leave Waterville 2:30 pm (*Send off – FB Boosters)

  • Band/Cheerleader & Fan Buses – Leave Waterville at 3:45 pm

    Fan Bus Information

    • Students fee $5.00 per student. Adults $10.00 per adult

    • Anyone 6th Grade & below must be accompanied on the bus with a paid adult.

    • Registration will be online ONLY (school class registration site. More info to come.)

    • We are looking for bus chaperones!