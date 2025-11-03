Buccaneer state football information

STATE FOOTBALL tab on the WEM Website with information related to the Quarterfinal Game.
https://www.wem.k12.mn.us/state-football/
Current Game Day Happenings:
Thursday Nov. 6 – Game Day
-
Player Waterville Elementary Walkthrough – 1:30 pm
-
Pep Fest – Waterville High School – 1:45pm (HS & MS students & Public)
-
School Dismissal – 2:05 pm (No afternoon Preschool, Afternoon SACC from dismissal until 3:30)
-
Player Buses – Leave Waterville 2:30 pm (*Send off – FB Boosters)
-
Band/Cheerleader & Fan Buses – Leave Waterville at 3:45 pm
Fan Bus Information
-
Students fee $5.00 per student. Adults $10.00 per adult
-
Anyone 6th Grade & below must be accompanied on the bus with a paid adult.
-
Registration will be online ONLY (school class registration site. More info to come.)
-
We are looking for bus chaperones!