Buccaneers move into softball record books

A number of WEM softball players have moved their way into the local record books following a successful 2026 spring season.

Senior/graduate Robyn Schwichtenberg, junior Alix Velzke, sophomore Brooklyn Novak, and eighth grader Kalyn Novak are now each included in the school records in either individual season or career season statistics.

Schwichtenberg is now in five different categories, including having the 5th all-time best career batting average (.381), 9th most career doubles (11), 9th most career runs batted in (41), 7th most career hits (67), and her 22 runs batted in in 2026 is the tied for 14th all-time.

K. Novak is tied for 8th all-time with eight doubles in a season, tied for 14th with 25 runs score in a season, and tied for...

To see more on this story pick up the June 11, 2026 print edition of the LifeEnterprise.