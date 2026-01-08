Bucs score season-high in win over TCU

Three players scored 20 or more points in leading the WEM boys basketball team to a 92-72 win over Tri-City United (TCU) in a nonconference basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 30.

In what is believed to be the first time in school history three players scored in excess of 20 points in one game, the Bucs scored a season-high behind 37 points from Talen Taylor, 28 points from Cole Bartz, and 20 points from Jacob Androli.

WEM never trailed in the game against winless TCU, building a modest 36-23 halftime lead.

Both teams had great offensive second halves, with WEM outscoring the Titans, 56-49. These were high water marks for scoring in one half for both teams this season.

TCU average 48 points per game and WEM 63 points per game entering the contest.

The Bucs opened up a 21 point lead four minutes into the second half on two baskets by Taylor, two baskets by Bartz, and a bucket by Dylan Edelman.

TCU countered with a 16-4 run to trim the deficit to nine, 58-49, with nine minutes to play.

Colbey Duchnowski knocked down two, three-pointers and a...

