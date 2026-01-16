Bucs split two Gopher Conference games

The WEM boys basketball team split a pair of Gopher Conference games last week.

They defeated Medford, 86-67, Tuesday, January 6 and were defeated by United South Central, 67-64, Thursday, January 8.

The squad is now 2-3 in the Gopher Conference West Division and 4-7 overall. They will host Randolph Friday, January 16, play at JWP Tuesday, January 13, and at Faribault BA Thursday, January 22.

In the win over the tigers, senior Talen Taylor scored 30+ points for the third straight game. He finished with 31 points, 14 rebounds, and five assists.

Senior Jacob Androli scored 18 points and had nine rebounds and nine assists.

Luke LaFrance finished with 17 points and eight rebounds. Cole Bartz added 10 points and five rebounds.

Karson Green and Dylan Edelman each grabbed...

