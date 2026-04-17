Bulldog girls win two invitationals

The JWP/WEM girls track and field team is starting to show people why they are among the best teams in Class A.

JWP was the 2025 Class A State Champion. Now with the majority of their athletes back and the addition of some very good WEM athletes, the Bulldogs will again be a force to reckon with this season.

They competed in a pair of invitationals last week and claimed the championship in both of those.

The Bulldogs won the Viesselman True Team Invitational Tuesday, April 7. They scored 173.5 points in defeating Blue Earth Area (161), NRHEG (158.5), and USC/Alden-Conger (69).

Two nights later they won their own invitational. They scored 141 in defeating St. Clair/Imannuel Lutheran (135), Mankato Loyola/Cleveland (112.2), LCWM-Nicollet (89), Maple River (68.4), GHEC/T/ML (39.2), and Mountain lake Area-Comfrey (21.2).

Winning individual championships at Wells were...

To see more on this story pick up the April 16, 2026 print edition of the LifeEnterprise.