Condon is named Athlete of the Year

Bulldog track and field teams earn All-Gopher honors

Seventeen JWP/WEM track and field athletes earned All-Gopher Conference honors following the 2026 spring season.

The girls team had 11 athletes named and the boys had six athletes named.

In order to make the First Team, athletes needed to win an event in the Gopher Conference Meet which was held in early May. Honorable Mention selections were picked based on their performances in the meet.

The Bulldogs boys and girls teams each won their respective conference championships.

The girls team was led by senior Addison Condon, who was named the Gopher Conference Female Athlete of the Year. She was the long jump and triple jump conference champion.

Also earning All-Gopher Conference First Team honors were senior Katelyn Olson (2 relay titles), sophomore Sarah Bulman (PV champ), freshmen MaKaela Westphal (3 relay titles) and Ashlynn Wolff (HJ champ and 1 relay title), eighth grader Rachel Mielke (300-meter hurdles champ and 1 relay champ), and seventh graders Kyla Schlingman (2 relay titles) and Alese Wolff (3 relay titles).

Honorable Mention selections included...

To see more on this story pick up the July 2, 2026 print edition of the LifeEnterprise.