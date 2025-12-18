Condon scores her 1,000th career point

WEM senior Addison Condon has her name etched on Buccaneer School records in two sports.

She holds volleyball and track and field records and has been an All-State performer in both sports.

She is now adding her name to another WEM sports milestone after scoring her 1,000 career point in the Tuesday night girls basketball game against Mayer Lutheran.

Condon becomes only the seventh WEM player to score 1,000 points. Through her four-year varsity career, Condon has amassed 1,066 which is fifth all-time.

Amanda Barton (2010 graduate) is the school’s top scorer with 1,486 points, four more than Brielle Bartelt (2021).

“I have had the pleasure to coach Addison both as an assistant and head coach over the last four basketball seasons. Her athletic ability and determination during games is impressive to watch. She plays much bigger than her 5'7" height in the paint and her speed and quickness allow her to excel in the full court just as effectively," WEM head coach Tobin Pope said. “I know basketball may not be her favorite sport, I don't even know which sport is, but what I do know is when Addison is involved in an athletic competition she's all in. She will give everything she has and refuses to be outworked by anyone.”

With 21.9 seconds remaining in their game Tuesday, Condon grabbed a rebound and put the ball into the hoop, giving her...

