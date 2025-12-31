Five seniors look to lead boys hoops team

Buccaneers have shown steady improvement

Starting his fourth year as head coach, David Schuster has seen his teams improve from four wins his first year to 13 wins the last two years.

This season Schuster is looking for his team to continue to improve with one of the conference’s top players and five seniors set to lead this team.

“I do believe we can compete with any team in the conference had finish with a better record than last year,”Schuster said. “We have the athletes.”

Senior Talen Taylor will be looking to cap off an outstanding career after earning All-Gopher Conference honors and team MVP awards last season. He led the team by scoring 20.6 points per game and nearly nine rebounds and three assists.

He currently has more than 1,500 career points, which is third place in school history behind Zac Olson (2185) and Grant McBroom (1684).

The other four seniors include Jacob Androli, Carter Berg, Luke LaFrance, and Logan Williams.

Androli played in 18 games last year and averaged six points and three rebounds per game.

LaFrance played in 13 games and averaged 2.3 points per game. Williams and Berg each played in five games in 2024-2025. Williams was hurt in a game earlier this season and his outlook for the remainder of the year is in question.

Juniors returning include Parker Grams and Karson Green, who both saw action in 10 games last year. Another junior, Gavin Atherton, will not play this year after having shoulder surgery after receiving an injury in football.

Sophomores on the roster include Cole Bartz, Braxton Keele, Cole LaCanne, and Dylan Edelman. Freshmen Brody Filan and Ryder Hughes may also see some varsity time, but will more than likely play on the junior varsity.

Gone from last year’s team which finished...

