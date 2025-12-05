Five WEM volleyball players honored by conference coaches

Bucs tie for Gopher Conference title

The Gopher Conference announces the 2025 Girls Volleyball Awards and the 2025 Player of the Year is WEM senior Addison Condon.

Condon is a senior outside hitter for WEM. She is a 3-time All-Gopher Conference recipient. Addison becomes the fourth Buccaneer to reach the 1,000 career milestone for both kills and digs. She finished her career with over 1,345 kills and 1,760 digs. Addison was named to the 2025 and 2024 MNVBCA Class AA AllState Team and received the 2025 MNVBCA Academic All-State Award.

Five WEM volleyball players have been honored by Gopher Conference coaches. Three of them are repeat honorees.

Seniors Liza Baker, Addison Condon, Alenka Jans, and Robynn Schwichtenberg, and junior Alix Velzke were the Buccaneers honored.

Condon was named to the All-Gopher Conference First Team for the third straight season and was named the Gopher Conference Player of the Year. She led the Bucs with 1,257 attacks, 449 kills, and 483 digs.

Baker was named to the All-Gopher Conference First Team for the second straight season. She finished with a team-leading 49 ace serves and added 443 digs and 266 kills.

Jans received the Gopher Conference Sportsmanship Award for the second straight season. She played in all but one set this past season and finished with 177 digs and 26 kills.

Velzke was named to the First Team and Schwichtenberg was named to the Honorable Mention Team. Velzke had 338 digs, 42 service aces, and led the team playing in 87 sets. Schwichtenberg led the team with 497 set assists and was the team’s top server, with her 96.3 percent accuracy, missing only nine serves all season.

WEM - With a share of the title the WEM Buccaneer Volleyball Team captured their fifth Gopher Conference Championship in program history. WEM’s other volleyball conference championships came in...

