Flag football team starts playoffs May 31

The WEM flag football team recently finished their regular season with a 4-2 division record and a 5-3 overall record.

They will begin playoff action Sunday, May 31 in Waterville at 6:30 p.m. against FIT Academy. Other first round games include Farmington vs. Austin, with the winner playing WEM, NRHEG, the No. 1 seed and undefeated Panthers vs. Lakeville South, and Lakeville North vs. Fairmont.

The winning teams will play at 7:30 p.m. and the championship is set for 8:30 p.m. The winner will advance to the State Tournament.

The Buccaneers ended their regular season with a 32-26 loss to Fairmont and a 46-20 win over Austin May 17.

In the loss, Kalyn Novak caught nine passes for 114 yards and scored three touchdowns. Alenka Jans completed 16-of26 passes for 192 yards. Paetyn Judd led the team with eight flag pulls. Ellie Lamont had...

To see more on this story pick up the May 28, 2026 print edition of the LifeEnterprise.