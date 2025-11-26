Four regulars return to WEM girls hoops team

Four WEM girls basketball players who have played in 40 or more varsity games return to the 2025-2026 Buccaneer squad this winter.

The four include senior Addison Condon (72 games), senior Kaitlyn LaFrance (47 games), senior Alenka Jans (45 games) and junior Alix Velzke (44 games) return after playing many minutes over the last two seasons.

Condon is a returning First Team All-Gopher Conference selection who had a fantastic junior season, averaging 21.9 points per game. She also led the team with 351 rebounds, 77 steals, nine blocked shots and was second with 75 deflections.

LaFrance missed 10 games due to an injury but still ended up leading the team 75 three-pointers made and was second to Condon in scoring with an average of 13.5 points per game.

Jans average nearly...

To see more on this story pick up the November 27, 2025 print edition of the LifeEnterprise.