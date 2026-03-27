Four seniors finish Buccaneer career

Condon, Velzke win WEM Girls Basketball MVP Awards

WEM senior Addison Condon and junior Alix Velzke received top honors during the WEM Girls Basketball Recognition Banquet Thursday, March 19.

Condon was named the Offensive Player of the Year Award for the second straight season. She scored 681 points, averaging 26.2 points per game, a school record for points and average.

Velzke received the Defensive Player of the Year Award. She had 108 rebounds, 64 deflections, and 48 steals in 26 games played.

Senior Alenka Jans received the Buccaneer Teammate award for the second straight season.

Freshman Brooklyn Novak received the Heart and Hustle Award.

Eighth grader Rachel Mielke received the Most Improved Player Award.

Addison Condon was also acknowledged as the AllTime Leading Scorer in WEM School History, scoring 1,539 points during the 2023-2026 years.

Senior Kaitlyn LaFrance was acknowledged as the All-Time Leading Single Season Three-Pointers Made in WEM School History, making 85 three-pointers in 25 games.

Condon was named First-Team All-Gopher Conference. LaFrance was named Honorable Mention All-Gopher Conference. Jans received the Gopher conference Sportsmanship Award.

Four seniors played their last games in a...

To see more on this story pick up the March 26, 2026 print edition of the LifeEnterprise.