Grizzlies dominate Medford in Gopher Conference dual

The WEM/JWP wrestling team opened up a 48-0 lead on their way to a 57-15 win over Medford Thursday, January 22 in Waterville.

Medford forfeited six of their first seven matches allowing the Grizzlies to open up an insurmountable lead.

Seventh grader Otto Root improved to 16-7 this season with a pin of eighth grader Kyle Witter in 3:54 at 114 pounds.

Junior Parker James improved to 11-13 with a 36 second pin of sophomore Grayson Burr at 152 pounds.

Junior Trenton Huber decisioned junior Chase Baler, 10-3, to improve to 17-9 at 189 pounds.

Junior Kavan Sheehy pinned freshman Luther Johannes in 3:10 to improve to 17-9 at 215 pounds.

Winning by forfeit were...

