Grizzlies repeat as Section 2A Runners-Up

Being a repeat Section runner-up is something which the WEM/JWP wrestling team can certainly be proud of.

Before last year, no Grizzly team had ever advanced to this level. Now they have accomplished it two years in a row. Last year Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial defeated the Grizzlies, 40-25, in the Section 2A Championship. This was WEM/JWP’s 1st Section Championship appearance.

WEM/JWP was defeated 52-21 by Class a 11th ranked and No. 1 seed Kenyon-Wanamingo (K-W) Saturday, Feb. 14 in the Section 2A Championship held in Waterville. In the semifinals they defeated Grand Meadow/ LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland, 40-31, a team which defeated them earlier in the year.

“Anytime your team outperforms its end-of-season seed, avenges a regular-season loss, and earns a spot in a high-level dual like the section finals, you feel proud,” Co-Head Coach Adam Roesler said. “This was our second straight year reaching that milestone, and we did it without last year’s senior class. That says a lot about the...

