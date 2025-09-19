Grizzly boys run to best finish of season

The WEM/JWP boys cross country team put together their best team performance of the season Thursday, Sept. 11, placing second in the Maple River Invitational.

The Grizzlies scored 57 points top finish as runners-up to Minnesota Valley Lutheran (MVL) for the team championship. MVL scored 29 points and had five runners in the top 11. Placing third through sixth were Springfield/Cedar Mountain (64), Medford (112), Jackson County Central (120), and Blue Earth Area (135).

Leading the Grizzly runners across the finish was junior Wyatt Jans, who placed fifth overall in a time of 18:40 on the 5,000-meter course. MVL senior Jeremy Feistner won the individual race in a time of 17:47.

Four other WEM/JWP runners placed in the...

