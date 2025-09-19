Grizzly girls place fourth at Maple River

The WEM/JWP girls cross country team had their top five runners finish in the top 25 of the Maple River Invitational Thursday, Sept. 11.

The Grizzlies placed fourth among the five full teams with 72 points. Springfield/ Cedar Mountain won the meet with 38 points. They were followed by Jackson County Central (51), Minnesota Valley Lutheran (66), WEM/JWP, and Medford (142).

WEM/JWP competed without their top runner McKenzie Westphal and with her they probably would have finished second overall.

Without her a number runners stepped up and had good performances. Eighth grader Norah Welvaert led the team with an 11th place finish in 23:55. Maple River sophomore Sophia Stencel won the race in 19:42.

Sophomore Madalyn Miller finished...

