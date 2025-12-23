Grizzly grapplers split two dual matches

Four WEM/JWP wrestlers picked up two wins during the Grizzly Triangular Thursday, Dec. 18 in Waterville.

Otto Root (114), Brady Murphy (145), Charles Adams (172), and Kavan Sheehy (215/285) each won both of their bouts while the Grizzlies split the two duals.

Class A 4th ranked Kenyon-Wanamingo averted an upset with a 46-23 win. The Knights trailed to two matches late in third period and turned the tables and picked up falls. This was an 18-point swing in the dual.

WEM/JWP recorded six, six-point victories on their way to a 39-35 win over Cannon Falls/Randolph.

In the opening dual against the Knights, Murphy pinned...

