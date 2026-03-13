Grizzly wrestlers advance to Regionals

Nearly two dozen WEM/JWP wrestlers have qualified for NYWA (Northland Youth Wrestling Association) Regional Tournament.

They advanced through four different local tournaments including Janesville, Mapleton, Blooming Prairie, and Tartan.

Those who advanced include the following:

Pre-K: Johnny Deleon.

Kindergarten: Koda Knish.

1st Grade: Mateo Masso.

2nd Grade: Gabriel Behne, Beau James, Maddox Knish, Mariella Masso, Rhett Melchert, and Ryatt Melchert.

3rd Grade: Lucas Grother.

4th Grade: Reid Blasing, Crue Knish, Jacee Knish, Cadance Potter, and Hank Roesler.

7th Grade: Gus Roesler, Finn Root, and Otto Root.

8th Grade: Bennett Eckenrode and Demian Reyes.

The Grizzlies will wrestle the Individual Regional Tournament on March 20th and 21st. The top three in their brackets advance to the NYWA State Tournament March 26th-29th.

The Grizzlies junior high team will compete on March 22 in Worthington.

The Grizzly team members are Bennett Eckenrode, Eli Fall, Josh Flohaug, Aaron Kessler, Pierce Knish, Maddox Looney, Demian Reyes, Gus Roesler, Finn Root, Otto Root, Anaelyse Skidmore, Waylon Schuch, and Dre Williams.

Top teams advance to the NYWA Team State Tournament March 26th and 27th.