Grizzly wrestlers busy with five duals

The WEM/JWP wrestling team competed in five different duals last week, winning one of the five.

The Grizzlies hosted a triangular Thursday, Dec. 11 in Janesville and dropped a 49-22 decision to Class A state-rated Le Sueur-Henderson and were defeated by Waseca, 40-27.

The week ended with three duals at the Dave Sharberg Duals at Byron Saturday, Dec. 13. WEM/JWP defeated Dover-Eyota, 46-29, lost 34-33 on a tiebreaker to Rochester Mayo, and lost to Plainview-Elgin-Millville (PEM), 53-11.

Winning matches against Le Sueur-Henderson were 7th grade Otto Root (14) with a fall in 3:45, freshman David Mielke (139) winning by forfeit, senior Brady Murphy (145) winning by technical fall in 2:23, and junior Trenton Huber (189) winning by technical fall in 5:20.

The Grizzlies took a 27-11 lead over Waseca, winning five of the first seven bouts. The Bluejays ended the match by winning the final six matches.

Winners for WEM/JWP were...

To see more on this story pick up the December 18, 2025 print edition of the4 LifeEnterprise paper.