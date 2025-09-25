Jans places 6th at NRHEG Invitational

WEM/JWP junior Wyatt Jans had the top performance for the Grizzly boys cross country team during the NRHEG Invitational which was held Tuesday, Sept. 16 at Riverview Golf Course in New Richland.

Jans covered the 5,000-meter course in 17:51, placing 6th overall among the 70_ runners.

Mankato Loyola/Cleveland senior Soren Kelly won the race in 16:29. He was followed by Austin Pacelli sophomore Isaac Johnson in 17:08 and Tri-City United (TCU) senior Grant Fitterer in 17:21.

Loyola/Cleveland won the boy’s race with 40 points, eight less than runner-up Austin Pacelli (48). Third through seventh went to TCU (89), WEM/JWP (89), Randolph (120), Blooming Prairie (141), and Medford (164).

Freshman Teagan Mulder placed...

