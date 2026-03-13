Knights end Buccaneer boys hoops season

LAKE CRYSTAL - Throw out the three-point shooting in the Section 2AA opening round boys basketball game between No. 13 seed WEM and No. 4 seed Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial (LCWM) Tuesday, March 4 and the results would have been much different.

Unfortunately for the Bucs, three-pointers counted and the Knights held a distinct advantage in the long range shooting in their 74-54 win over the Buccaneers.

LCWM made 10-of-23 from behind the three-point arc while WEM hit only 4-of-23, giving the Knights an 18 point advantage on the 19+foot shots.

The Bucs made half of their two-point shots (16-of-32) and made all but one of their free throws (10-of-11), but struggled with their treys.

WEM trailed...

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