Murphy becomes 13th Grizzly to reach 100 career wins

Pictured above, left to right: Grizzly Co-Head Coach Skyler Petry, assistant coach Brady Ayers, assistant coach Colin Ayers, WEM senior Brady Murphy with 100th win poster, assistant coach Shaun Murphy, assistant coach Rich Davis, and Grizzly CoHead Coach Adam Roesler.

Jay Schneider, lrlife@frontiernet.net

WEM senior Brady Murphy became the 13th Grizzly wrestler to reach 100 career wins when he pinned Ben Scheffler of Kenyon-Wanamingo in 80 seconds Thursday, Dec. 17 in Waterville.

Murphy joins 11 other WEM student/athletes and one from JWP who have achieved this milestone. His record through Thursday evening is 101-33.

Three of the top five career wins leaders are currently his coaches. Grizzly co-head coach Skyler Petry tops the list with 195 career wins. Brady Ayers is third on the list with 171 wins, one behind 3-time State Champion Keegan Kuball, who is currently wrestling at Augsburg.

