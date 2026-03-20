Murphy receives Grizzly MVP Award

Six Grizzlies finish their wrestling careers

Six WEM/JWP Grizzly wrestlers finished their careers at the end of February and one of those was named this year’s Most Valuable Wrestler.

Brady Murphy was named the Most Valuable Wrestler after finishing an outstanding career which saw him finish in the top 10 in many Grizzly school records lists.

Murphy, along with Zach Quast, Charles Adams, Devin Cowdin, Spencer Nordstrom, and Kayle Langford were seniors this winter who will be hanging up their wrestling singlets.

Adams received the Most Improved Award for the Grizzly varsity.

Isaac Miller was named the Junior Varsity Most Valuable Wrestler and Devin Cowdin was named the Junior Varsity Most Improved Wrestler. Miller was 10-1 on the JV with seven pins. Cowdin was 10-9 on the JV with eight pins.

Murphy finished his career with a...

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