A no doubter!!

Bucs limit St. Clair/Loyola to 64 yards in Section 2AA Semifinal shutout

Every chance the WEM football team has to start the game with the ball they take it.

The Bucs received the opening kickoff in the Section 2AA Semifinal game against St. Clair/Mankato Loyola Saturday, Oct. 25 and showed the Spartans it was going to be a long day for them.

WEM put together their best drive of the season, moving the ball methodically on the ground, gaining 95 yards on 20 plays which chewed up 9:16 off the clock.

The drive ended with a 3-yard Talen Taylor touchdown run and a Brady Murphy two-point conversion run which gave the Bucs an 8-0 lead.

This was one of four first half touchdowns for the Bucs who improved to 9-0 this season with a 36-0 shutout of St. Clair/Loyola.

The Bucs will now play Maple River Friday, Oct. 31 at JWP High School in Janesville for the Section 2AA Championship. The Bucs defeated the Eagles, 36-8, Sept. 26 in Mapleton earlier this season.

WEM scored every time they had the ball in the first half, building a 30-0 lead.

Ethan Einertson scored on a 33-yard run and Gavin Atherton scored the two-point conversion run giving the Bucs a 16-0 lead with 8:37 left in the first half.

A little more than three minutes later Brady Murphy scored on a 19-yard run. Avery Breyer kicked the PAT, increasing the lead to 23-0 with 5:22 remaining in the first half.

A Taylor defensive stop on a 4th down pass gave WEM back the ball with three minutes left in the first half.

Seven plays later Atherton scored on a...

