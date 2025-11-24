RCTC volleyball team lands third in national tournament

WEM grad Ashlyn Pelant plays for the Yellowjackets

The Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC) volleyball team ended on a high note Saturday, Nov. 15, beating the College of DuPage (Ill.) 3-1 in the third-place match of the NJCAA Division III tournament at Allian Energy Powerhouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The Yellowjackets, who entered the tournament as the No. 4 seed, finished their season 25-9 overall.

RCTC defeated College of DuPage 25-19, 12-25, 25-18, 25-18.

The third-place finish marked RCTC’s best ending since 2015 when it won the national championship. RCTC landed fourth in 2019.

WEM graduate Ashlyn Pelant was one of 12 freshmen on the team. She played in nine matches this fall and recorded 18 digs, five set assists and one kill.

RCTC’s lone loss in the tournament came in the...

