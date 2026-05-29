Schwichtenberg selected to play in All-Star Softball Series

For the past four years, WEM senior Robynn Schwichtenberg has been a varsity player for the Buccaneer softball team.

She has been recognized through the conference a couple of times with All-Gopher Conference honors.

Now Schwichtenberg has been recognized at a much higher level, being named to the Class A All Star Game. She was one of 22 players in the small school division selected to play in this series of games which will be held Sunday, June 7 at Caswell Park in North Mankato.

“I'm excited Robynn is getting the opportunity to play in the All-Star Series. She has been a top offensive player...

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