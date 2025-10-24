Seven runners earn All-Conference honors

Grizzly girls place 2nd in Gopher Conference

Seven WEM/JWP girls cross country runners placed in the top 20 of the Gopher Conference Championship Tuesday, October 14 at Hayfield Oaks Country Club.

All seven earned an All-Conference honor for their efforts.

Eighth grader Norah Welvaert placed 6th overall in a time of 21:16 to earn First Team All-Conference honors.

NRHEG freshman Julieann Wobbrock won the race in 19:17, followed by Hayfield eighth grader Hadley Doman in 19:28, and Blooming Prairie junior Gloria Hernandez in 19:38.

Earning Second Team All-Conference honors were sophomore Madalyn Miller, who placed 10th in 22:46 and freshman Lydia Coulsey who placed 11th in 22:50.

Miller has been honored four times in the conference (3 times 2nd Team and one time Honorable Mention) and Coulsey twice (Honorable Mention and 2nd Team).

The next four girls placed top 20 earning All-Conference Honorable Mention: senior Ellie Schlie (15th place - 23:33), senior Kwynn Krause (16th place - 23:34), junior Emma Huelsnitz (18th place - 24:04), and senior Jaelyn Wilmes (19th place - 24:13). Huelsnitz and Krause have both been honored one other time.

Other girl runners included Anne Adams (29th place, 27:22), Abby Crosby (30th place, 27:27), and Hailey Heinz (37th place, 30:35). Makenzie Westphal, last year’s conference champion, also ran but unfortunately had to drop out due to injury during the race.

The girls also had a number of...

