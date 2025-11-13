Three WEM players earn All-State honors

Three members of the WEM volleyball team received individual State honors and the Buccaneer team was also honored by state coaches.

One of those individuals is being honored for the second time.

Seniors Liza Baker, Addison Condon, and Alenka Jans were each honored by the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association for excellence in two different categories.

All three student-athletes received the Class AA Academic All-State Award. Baker and Condon each have achieved a 3.99 grade point average and Jans has a 3.98 grade point average on a scale of 4.00.

In order to be recognized with this honor, the player must be a senior, are members of the Sub-Section Playoff Roster, and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.80 or higher.

These three join 23 other WEM Buccaneer volleyball players who have achieved this prestigious honor since 2008.

The Buccaneer team also was honored for excellence in the classroom. The team as a whole received the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Gold Award for having a cumulative grade point average of 3.75-4.00. Their overall team grade point average is 3.927. Last year’s team, with many of the same players, had a 3.91 grade point average.

Team members included senior Liza Baker, Addison Condon, Alenka Jans, and Robynn Schwichtenberg, juniors Meghan Krystosek, Kyeria Morris, Emily Ungaro, and Alix Velzke, sophomores Paetyn Judd, Ellie Lamont, and Brooklyn Novak, freshman, Inezsa Pope, eighth grader Kalyn Novak, and seventh grader Greta Velzke.

Condon was one of...

To see more on this story pick up the November 13, 2025 print edition of the LifeEnterprise.