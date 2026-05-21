Velzke has tremendous week for WEM softball team

WEM junior Alix Velzke had a week to remember while playing three games for the Buccaneer softball team.

She was the winning pitcher in two of her team’s three games, including four hitless innings pitched against Medford. At the plate she was 6-for-9 with four runs scored, six RBI, two walks, three doubles, a triple, and a home run.

WEM opened the week with a 6-2 loss to Randolph Thursday, May 14. The following afternoon the Bucs defeated Medford, 11-1, in five innings. Saturday in their regular season finale, WEM downed Waseca, 7-4.

In the loss to the Rockets, Brooklyn Novak, Robynn Schwichtenberg, and Meghan Krystosek had the only hits. Kayln Novak and Krystosek scored the runs and Novak had the only RBI. Velzke allowed four earned runs on nine hits. She did not walk a batter and struck out seven.

The Bucs cracked...

To see more on this story pick up the May 21, 2026 print edition of the LifeEnterprise.