LifeEnterprise Sports 21 May 2026

Velzke has tremendous week for WEM softball team

MN South News - Staff Photo -

WEM junior Alix Velzke did not allow a hit in three innings against Schaeffer Academy Monday in the Section 1A Softball Tournament. The Bucs defeated the Lions, 11-1, in five innings, Velzke also hit a home run and knocked in three runs. WEM hosted No. 4 seed Wabasha-Kellogg Tuesday in the second round of the playoffs. Win or lose, the Bucs will play Thursday, May 21 at Todd Park in Austin at 5:30 p.m.

By:
Jay Schneider, lrlife@frontiernet.net

WEM junior Alix Velzke had a week to remember while playing three games for the Buccaneer softball team.

She was the winning pitcher in two of her team’s three games, including four hitless innings pitched against Medford. At the plate she was 6-for-9 with four runs scored, six RBI, two walks, three doubles, a triple, and a home run.

WEM opened the week with a 6-2 loss to Randolph Thursday, May 14. The following afternoon the Bucs defeated Medford, 11-1, in five innings. Saturday in their regular season finale, WEM downed Waseca, 7-4.

In the loss to the Rockets, Brooklyn Novak, Robynn Schwichtenberg, and Meghan Krystosek had the only hits. Kayln Novak and Krystosek scored the runs and Novak had the only RBI. Velzke allowed four earned runs on nine hits. She did not walk a batter and struck out seven.

The Bucs cracked...

To see more on this story pick up the May 21, 2026 print edition of the LifeEnterprise. 