WEM bowlers claim South Central Conference title

The WEM bowling team captured the regular season South Central Conference Championship.

Following this title, they finished as the conference runner-up in the end-of-theseason conference tournament held last Saturday in Owatonna.

The Bucs won all 14 of their matches during the regular season. They finished 62-8 in those matches, finishing 13 games in front of the runners-up from Mankato East/St/ Clair and JWP. Sophomore Mason Waugh finished as the second best bowler, with an 85.59 fill percentage. The leader had a 88.46 fill percentage. Senior Patrick Bauer was seventh (79.31%) in the final standings, senior Jared Boese was eighth (79.03%), and senior Derek Weeks was 10th (78.22%).

All four of these bowlers were also selected to the AllSouth Central Conference First Team.

Also bowling on the varsity All-Conference winning team were Landon Johnson and Nathan Eich. The team was coached by Bob Waugh and Nathan Boese.

The Bucs competed at Sparetime Bowl in Owatonna in the conference team tournament. They opened with...

