Bernadine's 100 years

Bernadine (O’Leary) Hildebrant’s a little lady. Her knees don’t always cooperate so she uses a walker to get around her home, but even at almost 100 years old, she’s quick witted and enjoys visiting with family and friends.

She’ll turn 100 years young on Monday, May 17.

The long-time newspaper reporter has interviewed multiple centenarians during her career, but this time, the tables are turned. The story is about her.

“Write whatever you want,” she states with a wave of her hand and a laugh. “No one else is old enough to remember anyways—and those who are, are dead. So, I can’t be wrong.”

Bernadine was born May 17, 1921, to John “Jack” and Tressa O’Leary, on her family’s farm that was located between Waterville and Morristown, just east of the Rice County line.

Read the full story in the May 13, 2021, edition of the LifeEnterprise.