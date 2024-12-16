Kilkenny house fire a total loss

A house fire broke out on the afternoon of Monday, Dec. 16, on Kilkenny Road, also known as Le Sueur County 168, in rural Kilkenny Township about one mile south of Kilkenny.

The house is a total loss, leaving at least one man homeless for the holidays. It appeared that other buildings, possessions and/or vehicles outside the home were also impacted.

Gavin Gohlike and his grandfather, Jerry Miller, said that they called in the fire to 911. According to Gohlike, there was smoke pouring out of the house and flames were visible in the windows. When they talked to the person that was on scene outside the house, that person said that they were the only one in the house but that they had two dogs in the house as well.

Multiple agencies, including Kilkenny and Waterville fire departments, attended to the fire. Radio traffic indicated that the house was fully engulfed and that the animals inside were believed to be deceased already.

