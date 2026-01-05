Ruehs is Minnesota High School Assistant Principal of the Year

Tri-City United High School Assistant Principal David Reuhs was surprised when he walked into the school's media center on Monday, Jan. 5, for what he thought was a staff meeting.

Ruehs was met by the Minnesota Association of Secondary School Principals (MASSP) Executive Director Bob Driver, his family, much of the staff of the school, and media, where he was presented the honor of being the chosen the 2026 Minnesota High School Assistant Principal of the Year award.

He will be put up against others across the nation in April for the national award.

Read the full story in the Jan. 8, 2026, Montgomery Messenger.