Halfway to St. Paddy's Day off to warm start

It was a warm start to the Halfway to St. Paddy's Day celebration in Kilkenny on Saturday, Sept. 13 -- the first of the two-day event.

Vendors were present all day with food, beverages, and merchandise, as well as there being live music and entertainment throughout the day. The parade was a favorite for kids, young and old. The day will finish off with the "World Famous Toilet Bowl Races," Power Wheels Kids Drag Races, and a fireworks at dusk.

Sunday of the two-day event will bring a barbecue cook-off, car show, prize drawings, and more of the same. Look for a wrap-up of the event in the Montgomery Messenger and the Lakes Region LifeEnterprise on Sept. 18.