Kilkenny looking to upgrade water system

Faced with a deteriorating infrastructure, the City of Kilkenny is looking to rehabilitate and modernize its water systems.

The city met with Kyle Renneke of the engineering firm ISG Monday to go over details of the project. Particular focus is given to the well house. The 90-year old structure is in critical disrepair.

“It has a concrete roof that could collapse at any time,” said Kilkenny Mayor Tammy Holicky said.

Additionally, the building lacks the current safety standards for a water facility. A report from ISG stated, “The roof currently leaks above an existing electrical panel and lab bench, the chemical systems do not have exterior vent piping, there is no exterior ventilation, and the chemical tanks do not have secondary containment or any necessary separation measures.”

At the November council meeting, the city unanimously approved two options, depending on the availability of grant funding. The first option would include the construction of a new water treatment plant and adding a new well. The price tag of this option is estimated at $3,700,000. The second option is a water well house and a new well estimated at $2,061,000.

The report from ISG recommends the new well, rehabilitation of the existing well, and construction of a new water treatment plant.

Improvements to the wastewater side of the system are also...

