Floyd earns Minnesota Teacher of the Year title

Department of Minnesota VFW Commander Ed Keogh (left) and Department of Minnesota VFW Teacher of the Year Chair Jim Swanson (right) present teacher Jennifer Floyd with her plaque for being the Department of Minnesota VFW’s Teacher of the Year at the VFW Minnesota Department’s Mid-Winter Conference banquet.

Jarrod Schoenecker, editor@montgomerymnnews.com

Most Holy Redeemer Catholic School (MHRCS) middle school teacher Jennifer Floyd of Lonsdale was awarded the Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher of the Year for grades 6-8 for Minnesota.

Floyd is the fourth winner sponsored by the Montgomery VFW Post 5340. Prior winners included Heide Veazie, Christine Trcka, and Michael Bass-Smith.

She teaches language arts for 7th-8th grade, Spanish for grades 3rd-8th, and art for all of the middle school at MHRCS where this is her second year there and 35th year as a teacher.

“I was very surprised when I was Montgomery VFW Post 5340's award winner, pleased to win the VFW District 2 Award, and thrilled to be named the 2025-2026 Teacher of the Year, winning the Citizenship Education Teacher Award for Grades 6-8 at the state level,” said Floyd. “What this honor means to me, is that I, as a teacher at Most Holy Redeemer School, am being recognized for what our school has to offer students - a well-rounded education, where citizenship and community are promoted, as well as academics.”

VFW State Commander Ed Keogh presented Floyd with the award at the VFW Minnesota Department’s Mid-Winter Conference in Brooklyn Park on Saturday, Jan. 17. Floyd received a plaque and $300. She was sponsored by the Montgomery VFW Post 5340 and Auxiliary.

MHRCS Principal Kari Marsh was... 

