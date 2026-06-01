Montgomery Messenger News Montgomery Messenger Milestones 1 June 2026

Holy Redeemer graduates seven, says goodbye to two staff

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Jarrod Schoenecker photos
The 2026 Most Holy Redeemer Catholic School 8th Grade graduates. Pictured, from the left, in the front row are Rev. Timothy Sandquist, Maxwell Velishek, Cailyn Meadows, Principal Kari Marsh, and Middle School Teacher Jennifer Floyd; and in the back row are Max Zamora, Hayden Akerlund, Sophia Gardner, Sam Leonard, and Kody Kriha.

By:
Jarrod Schoenecker, editor@montgomerymnnews.com

    Most Holy Redeemer Catholic School (MHRCS) graduated seven 8th graders last Friday morning. The day started off with a graduation Mass at 8:30 a.m. where some of the students sang numbers during the service.
    Following the Mass, a formal graduation ceremony was held in the church with family and friends present. Individual graduates stood up at the pulpit and expressed their gratitude to their parents and teachers, giving their parents a flower after speaking.
    Families with children in the school who were graduating their last child from MHRCS were also recognized for their support.
    Students received awards before receiving their 8th grade diplomas. Awards included Singing Angels (Cailyn Meadows, Maxwell Velishek and Kayden Akerlund), Alter Server Award (all graduates), Spirit Award (Sam Leonard), Citizenship Award (Meadows), Presidential Excellence Award (Meadows), and the Presidential Achievement Award (Akerlund).
    Principal Kari Marsh spoke to the graduates, sharing... Oops! Only subscribers can read the full story!

MHRCS staff leaving

Picha
    Media-Tech Coordinator Rita Picha is retiring after 27 years with the school. She previously worked in St. Peter and also for Suel Printing Co. but decided she wanted to be a stay-at-home mom with her first child’s birth.
    “When our youngest daughter Chelsea started kindergarten at Most Holy Redeemer School, there was an opening for a full-time aide position in the fall of 1999. I took advantage of the opportunity as there were no newspaper-related jobs available locally,” said Picha.
    Picha enjoyed having the same schedule as her daughter, starting as an aide and playground supervisor. In 2004, computer room aide was added to her duties, overseeing technology classes. In 2008, the role of librarian was added to her duties as well... Oops! Only subscribers can read the full story!

Marsh
    Principal Kari Marsh has taken a position as principal with Notre Dame Academy in Minnetonka, reducing her round-trip commute by nearly a 100 miles every day. 
    “For the past four years, Kari has served MHRS with heroic dedication, not only commuting 120 miles each day to and from the school, but also stepping up to fill in where needed,” said Rev. Sandquist. “With an open office door, she was always ready to lend a compassionate ear to students going through struggles and to offer words of encouragement.” Oops! Only subscribers can read the full story!

Pick up a copy of the May 28, 2026, Montgomery Messenger at a newsstand to read the full story. You can subscribe and renews online or by phone at 952-758-4435, which includes the e-edition at no extra cost, to not miss any news in the future! Subscriptions are only a little more than $1 a week!

Prior to giving diplomas, students received awards, such as Kailyn Meadows here.
Students brought up the offerings before communion during the mass.
Some of the student body sang different numbers during the 8th grade graduation Mass at Most Holy Redeemer Church.
Principal Kari Marsh (left) and Media-Tech Coordinator Rita Picha are both leaving the school after the school year is done. Marsh has taken a different job closer to home and Picha is retiring.
Hayden Akerlund speaks to his parents and teachers at the graduation ceremony last Friday, expressing his gratitude. All graduates followed in suit in their own personal way.

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