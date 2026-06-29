Montgomery Fire Department’s 150th anniversary blessed with success and nice weather

Breaking from the typical beer garden and a couple of bands annual routine, the Montgomery Fire Department did what they could to commemorate this very special sesquicentennial.

Friday afternoon 41 teams took to Montgomery National Golf Course for a special four-person scramble golf tournament. Teams narrowly missed the rain to the north after the shotgun start at noon. Coming in first was Montgomery Auto Repair, with Montgomery Hornets in second place and Heiman Fire taking third. As a part of their entry fee, dinner was included. The fire department said it was the largest such charity tournament that the golf course has done.

Saturday morning brought perhaps the most pleasant weather imaginable in the vicinity with low humidity, mostly sunny skies, and temperatures in the 70’s. A total of 59 cars showed up for the morning car roll in on 1st Street. Firefighter Sean Benz provided music entertainment to those at the roll in.

The Arts and Heritage Center was open with extended hours to show the fire department’s exhibit, which will be on display during their normal hours through July 3.

Starting Saturday afternoon off was the parade on 1st Street at 1 p.m. Le Sueur, Le Center, Cleveland, and Henderson fire departments all participated, along with an appearance by the St. Paul Winter Carnival Vulcans, Kolacky Days royalty, Le Sueur County Sheriff, Montgomery Honor Guard, the department’s original 1880’s water wagon and a hose reel, Montgomery Area EMS, Montgomery Police, and most of the Montgomery Fire Department’s major equipment — including their Dalmatian mascot Ziggy in the dog’s own small fire truck. The most special treat happened at the end of the parade with a surprise appearance from both Chicago and New York City fire departments.

A large group...

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