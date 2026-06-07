Montgomery Messenger News Montgomery Messenger Milestones 7 June 2026

Montgomery’s canning facility celebrated 100 years of corn and peas

MN South News - Staff Photo - Create Article

Jarrod Schoenecker photos
Some of the workers of Seneca in Montgomery gathered for a group photo during last week’s 100th year celebration of the canning factory that opened in 1926.

By:
Jarrod Schoenecker, editor@montgomerymnnews.com

    Seneca held a 100th year anniversary celebration of the canning facility last Wednesday, May 27, which was originally opened in 1926 as Minnesota Valley Canning Company.
    On display was a pair of harvesters and a pup wagon they currently use for corn and pea harvest, a couple of five foot tall replica cans of sweet corn and peas, and a long display of memorabilia of the plant’s history by Duane Jindra.
    Community members who toured the facility were able to see Jindra’s display inside the building near the end of the tour, where it was much cooler as outside temperatures reached just about 90 degrees.
    Those in attendance could also play a game of cornhole, pick up some free Seneca-branded merchandise (some of which noted the 100th anniversary of the facility), take in a free lunch, and listen to music.
    Larry Jindra spun various hits from over the years and also put together a series of old radio and television commercial audio from the former Green Giant label that was once produced there.

Brief history
    It was announced in the Jan. 8, 1926, Montgomery Messenger...

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Current equipment was shown that Seneca uses in pea and sweet corn harvests.
Attendees partook in some games of cornhole.
Branded Seneca items were given away, some commemorating the 100th anniversary, and a free lunch was also served buffet style.
A gathering of the workers of the facility in what is believed to be the first picture of the first group of staff when it opened.
This was one of the first wooden rakes used in the pea harvest.
Seneca worker Duane Jindra, collector of local historical items, had a full display of memorabilia from it’s history for the celebration.
Part of Duane Jindra’s collection on display contained the last original Green Giant lettering that hung on the facility.

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