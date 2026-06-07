Montgomery’s canning facility celebrated 100 years of corn and peas

Seneca held a 100th year anniversary celebration of the canning facility last Wednesday, May 27, which was originally opened in 1926 as Minnesota Valley Canning Company.

On display was a pair of harvesters and a pup wagon they currently use for corn and pea harvest, a couple of five foot tall replica cans of sweet corn and peas, and a long display of memorabilia of the plant’s history by Duane Jindra.

Community members who toured the facility were able to see Jindra’s display inside the building near the end of the tour, where it was much cooler as outside temperatures reached just about 90 degrees.

Those in attendance could also play a game of cornhole, pick up some free Seneca-branded merchandise (some of which noted the 100th anniversary of the facility), take in a free lunch, and listen to music.

Larry Jindra spun various hits from over the years and also put together a series of old radio and television commercial audio from the former Green Giant label that was once produced there.

Brief history

It was announced in the Jan. 8, 1926, Montgomery Messenger...

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