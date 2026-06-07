Rotter receives one of three Robert E. Meeks scholarships in state

Tri-City United High School graduate Jules Rotter received one of three Robert E. Meeks $3,000 scholarships from the Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA) at the Tuesday, May 26, school board meeting.

Jocelyn Brown, of Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, and Obioma Osuji, of Prior Lake, were the other two recipients of this scholarship.

The Robert E. Meeks scholarship, established in 2009, is only open to students who are an appointed school board representative. There are 331 public school districts in the state, 130 of which have student representation on the board.

Each year a committee narrows down the pool of approximately 50 eligible candidates down to the three chosen.

MSBA Executive Director Kirk Schneidawind, MSBA Director District 2 Mike Pfeil, and MSBA President Kristi Peterson were on hand at the school board meeting to deliver the news to Rotter and present her with the check.

“It’s totally appropriate that we deliver the scholarship at your board meeting, where Jules has done her good work,” said Schneidawind...

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