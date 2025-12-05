Thank A Living Veteran: Larry Parsons

This month’s Montgomery American Legion Post #79 Thank A Living Veteran focus is on Larry Parsons.

Parsons attended Kindergarten at Montgomery Public Schools before joining Holy Redeemer Catholic School through eighth grade. He completed high school in Amery, Wis., where he attended University of Wisconsin — River Falls after graduation for three years. It was during this time where he decided to enlist, and the U.S. Army was the first to have an opening.

He participated in basic training at Fort Campbell in Kentucky, and was then sent to Fort Knox in Kentucky, where he was a clerk/typist for officers.

On Nov. 1, Larry received the call to go to Vietnam. He traveled to the airport base in San Francisco on Nov. 30. Larry spent one year in Vietnam sorting incoming work

assignments, which was sometimes quite the task when managing 10,000 people’s tasks in that division. Those in need of replacements would be notified ASAP through the work assignments.

How are you reaching new customers and reminding the old ones that you are still here with your business? Reach a wider audience regularly with our professional services directory. Option for different sizes and to be listed in multiple communities. Call 952-758-4435 to inquire today!

The average shift began at 8 a.m. to noon, with a one hour break for lunch, working again from 1-5 p.m., an hour break for supper, and then working again from 6-10 p.m. every day. He would also get half the day off for Christmas.

All were subject to guard duty every few weeks, meaning Parsons could get off work at 2 p.m., and wouldn’t be expected back to work until noon the following day.

You may also know Parsons as the dedicated veteran who plays "Taps" on his bugle everyday at 5 p.m. outside his house, whether home for the warm months in Minnesota, or away for the cold months in Texas. Mr. Bob Kading helped him learn how to play the bugle in sixth grade, as he was trying to earn his Bugle Merit Badge for the Boy Scouts.

The tradition of playing his bugle at 5 p.m. daily first began about five years ago during the COVID-era, where Parsons was looking for something positive to share with the community.

Stop by Post #79 to see the display for yourself, and learn more about Larry Parsons. It will remain up through Dec. 27. Thank you Larry, for your dedicated service to our country