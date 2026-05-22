A bad day for clay pigeons, TCU places 1st in fourth annual tournament

It was a bad day for clay pigeons and a great day for the Tri-City United High School trap shooting squads.

A total of 22 five-person squads from 12 area schools participated in the 4th Annual Montgomery Sportsmen’s Club High School Trap Shoot Invitational on Saturday, May 16, at the Montgomery range on the south end of town. The weather was very pleasant with sunshine and the breeze behind shooters’ backs.

“It is one of the main goals of the Montgomery Sportsmen’s Club (MSC) to encourage and promote the shooting sports for our youth and adults alike. That is why our volunteers work so hard to provide a safe, clean shooting range for our youth to shoot at,” said MSC’s Vice President Jon Trnka. “MSC currently has three high schools coming to Montgomery to shoot; these are TCU, New Prague and Jordan. Open night shooting is available for youth and adults alike on Wednesday nights all summer and into the fall.”

The weekly available practice sessions paid off for TCU’s A squad, landing 355 and first place at the tournament and just two points more than neighboring rivals from New Prague. TCU’s B squad also faired well, garnering 6th place.

While the squad numbers were good, Jordan took honors for top gun. Tucker McGarrah, with a score of 74 and reverse run of 72, took top gun for males. Sawyer Hergott, with a score of 70, took the top gun award for females.

This tournament is always a nice introduction to the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League’s (MSHSCTL) Minnesota Trap Shooting Championship in Alexandria, Minn., June 15-23. The top 40 teams and top 100 male and female shooters will advance to the Minnesota State High School League’s Clay Target State Tournament held at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Credit River Township on Friday, June 26.

TCU will be participating in the tournament in Alexandria with more than 350 high school teams and over 8,000 students.

According to the MSHSCTL spring leaderboard for individuals, four TCU individuals have placed in the top 100 in Minnesota...

To read the full story and see the full list of tournament results, pick up a copy of the May 21, 2026, Montgomery Messenger at a newsstand. To not miss any news or sports in the future, subscribe or renew online or by phone at 952-758-4435 today! E-edition is included in your subscription! If you are a subscriber and want the e-edition added at no extra cost, email circulation@newpraguetimes.com.