Bittersweet ending for swimmer Schmiesing at state

earance at the Minnesota State High School League’s State Girls Swimming and Diving Class A Tournament on Saturday in Minneapolis. She came home from the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center with a 4th place finish in the 50 yard freestyle and 7th place in the 100 yard freestyle.

After completing her last race, she was overcome with emotion, knowing this would be her last competitive swimming event — saying she plans to retire that hat now. “There was a moment right after I finished the 100 free where I was at the end of the pool with my arms on the side and my head in my arms. I was just thinking about it, like a huge weight lifted off my shoulders, because the pressure and stress that comes with it is a lot. It was kind of a relief, but also some sadness.”

Being a five-time state tournament competitor doesn’t come without a lot of hard work. Schmiesing caught the bug for competitive swimming at just age 5, when her parents entered her into the Brownie Girl Scouts swim team. TCU Varsity Swimming Coach Kristen Denzer was also her coach then too.

“It’s kind of fitting that Kristen was my first and my last (swim) coach,” said Schmiesing. “That’s when we were still doing Saturday meets around the area. I was really loving it, and we got little ribbons afterwards. I still have all of those ribbons.”

Denzer said, “Yes, she is the best swimmer. From an 8th grade state participant to...

