Seven Titans advance to Class AA State Track and Field Meet

A total of seven Tri-City United (TCU) track and field athletes have advanced to the Class AA State Meet, which will be held Friday, June 5 and Saturday, June 6 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

Advancing are juniors Corday Freeman and Kaitlyn Hartwig, sophomores Jillian Houn, Eric Borchardt, and Carly Hartwig, freshman Nyadak Ruei, and eighth grader Cami Hartwig.

These seven will be competing in eight total events. Freeman will compete in the shot put, Borchardt in the 200-meter dash, Kaitlyn Hartwig in the 200-meter dash, Carly Hartwig in the 400-meter dash, Cami Hartwg in the long jump, Ruei in the high jump, and Houn and the Hartwig sisters will compete in the 4 x 100-meter and 4 x 200-meter relays.

Freeman placed second in the Section 2AA Meet with a toss of 53-feet, 2-inches. He throw is the fourth farthest among State entrants. Mankato East junior has the top qualifying throw of 57-feet, 1-inch.

Borchardt placed third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.47 which was a personal best. He is among four Section 2AA athletes to advance in this event. Jordan senior has the top qualifying time of 21.88 and Borchardt’s time is in the middle of the field who advanced.

Ruei advanced in the high jump last season and she was among five State qualifiers from Section 2AA. Her height of 5-feet, 2-inches is tied with 14 other State qualifiers and Faribault senior Grace Baker has the top height of 5-feet, 5-inches.

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Cami Hartwg was one of six Section 2AA long jumpers to advance to State. Hartwig placed third with a distance of 17-feet and she is seeded 14th at State. Willmar senior Mallory Beier has the top qualifying distance of 17-feet, 11 1/2-inches.

Carly Hartwig returns to State in the 400-meter dash after winning the Section 2AA Championship with a time of 57.09. Her qualifying time is 3rd best. The best time was turned in by Lulu McBarry of Breck, a senior, who was timed in 54.83.

Kaitlyn Hartwig is returning to State in the 200-meter dash with a first place effort at Sections of 24.93. That time is the third fastest among qualifiers. McGarry has the top time of 24.30.

The 400-meter relay team of Houn and the Hartwig sisters ran to their Section 2AA title in a time of 47.97, which is the top time among all Minnesota teams this year. The second best time is that of Mankato West, the Section runner-up, in 48.51.

This same quartet also won the 800-meter relay in a time of 1:40.97, which was the third best time this season in Minnesota. It is the top time among State entrants, ahead of second best Orono, with a time of 1:42.35. This is the second season in a row these four runners advanced to State in this event.