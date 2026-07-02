TCU trap team places 16th overall at state

In the wake of the USA Clay Target League’s Minnesota State High School Clay Target League state tournament in Alexandria, the Tri-City United High School’s trap team and three individuals qualified for the Minnesota State High School League’s (MSHSL) Clay Target State Championship on Friday, June 24.

The TCU squad consisted of Branko Schoenbauer, Levi Hohrman, Dylan Carston, Griffin Pumper, and Jacob Jones — with alternates Dylan Petricka and Martin Bongers. They placed 16th out of the 40 teams at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake. Tri-City United had a score of 471 out of 500 clay targets, shooting 98-98-95-92-88 with a reverse run of 82-70-46-3-2.

Head Coach Mike Budin said...

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