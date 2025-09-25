Bruzek recognized in latest Thank A Living Vet display

New Prague High School 1967 graduate and United States Air Force Staff Sergeant Dave Bruzek is being recognized in the Montgomery American Legion Post 79’s Thank A Living Vet display through Nov. 23.

Bruzek enlisted in the U.S. Air Force months before he graduated on his 18th birthday in March.

His original orders were to be stationed in Vietnam, however, plans were re-routed when North Korea stole the U.S.S. Pueblo, with all of the crew members still on the ship. He was then stationed in Osan, Korea, from May 1968 to June 1969, to help build up the base at that location, which eventually had between 3-4 thousand troops stationed there.

