Budin desires to fill Sheriff Thomas’ shoes in Rice County

“I am officially announcing my candidacy for Rice County Sheriff in the 2026 election. This decision follows Sheriff Jesse Thomas’s announcement that he will retire at the end of his term this December,” said Nathan Budin.

Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas announced earlier announced earlier this year that he would be retiring at the end of his term on Dec. 31.

“I have had a great career here and have met and worked with a lot of amazing people,” said Thomas, who started his 31st year with the Rice County Sheriff’s Office in April. “When I reflect on the past 30 years, I feel I am truly blessed and fortunate to have accomplished everything that I set out to do. But it’s time for me to spend more time with my family and let someone else take the lead.”

Sheriff Thomas was put into the role in 2021, filling former Sheriff Troy Dunn’s shoes, until being elected in Nov. 2022.

One candidate looking to fill Thomas’ shoes is Nathan Budin, a 25-year veteran of the Rice County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Budin, he’s lived in Rice County since 2004 and grew up on a farm in rural Northfield. He says his public safety career started in 2000 as an officer for the Lonsdale Police Department and with Rice County as a correctional officer starting in Dec. 2000. He served as a water patrol duty deputy in Rice County until the summer of 2001 when he was hired as a full-time deputy in August.

“Over the last two and a half decades, I have risen...

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